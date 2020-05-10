LONDON, ONT. -- The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting five new COVID-19 cases in the region Sunday, and no new deaths.

This comes after Saturday's good news of zero new cases for the region and no new deaths.

There are 443 cases in total across Middlesex-London and 43 deaths.

The MLHU is reporting 295 resolved cases on Saturday as well.

Of the total cases, 86 of them are in long-term care homes and 50 are in retirement homes.

London is home to the majority of cases in the region with 409 out of the 443.