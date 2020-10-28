LONDON, ONT. -- City hall is seeking feedback on the detailed design of Bus Rapid Transit shelters and the downtown stretch of King Street.

Public consultation about London’s BRT system is resuming online to abide by pandemic restrictions on indoor gatherings.

Updated designs, videos, and information regarding phase one of the Downtown Loop route have been posted to city hall’s Get Involved website.

Made primarily of glass, the stations will include large passenger platforms, seating, windscreens, and a glazed canopy.

The modular designs can be scaled according to anticipated ridership levels.

In the spring, construction of the BRT system will begin with King Street between Ridout and Wellington.

Work in 2021 will also include the replacement of aging infrastructure beneath the street, and the installation of new streetlights and enhanced traffic signals.

Some, but not all, of the remaining parking spaces and loading zones will be eliminated.

One eastbound lane of King Street, which currently accommodates the protected bike lane, will be converted into a dedicated bus-only lane.

Cyclists will have to use Dundas Place as their east-west link through the downtown core.

It will be the second year in a row that King Street businesses face road construction impacts. Currently, King remains closed at Richmond in each direction.

The public can provide feedback on the designs and construction mitigation plan until November 11.

The videos and slides can be found here.