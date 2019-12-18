LONDON, ONT. -- A replacement plan is being sought for the indefinitely stalled Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) route through north London.

North-end councillors Phil Squire and Maureen Cassidy want city staff to design projects that will enhance transit on Richmond Street and Western Road.

They want staff to consider intersection improvements, traffic light upgrades and route changes.

Earlier this year council submitted only three of the five BRT routes for senior government funding - leaving west and north London without transit improvements.

The new letter follows a pattern set last month by several west-end councillors, who asked for a BRT alternative in their wards.