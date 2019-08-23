The City of London now knows what its share will be of the cost for 10 transit projects that are being supported by the federal and provincial governments.

The federal government unveiled it will contribute $123 million on top of the province's $103.5-million investment.

London North Centre MP Peter Fragiskatos made the announcement on Friday saying, "I'm pleased to announce more than $123 million to improve transit and transportation in this great city."

That leaves the city with a bill of $148 million for the projects, which includes three Bus Rapid Transit routes as well as new expansion buses, intelligent traffic signals and other roadway and signage work.

That means the city faces a shortfall of $48 million from what it originally planned to spend on the projects.

City Treasurer Anna Lisa Barbon must now file a report to council on potential sources of funding to fill the gap before budget deliberations start.

TRANSIT FUNDING: City treasurer has updated her calculations, funding shortfall to be filled by city hall stands at $48M. Her report on $ sources to fill gap will come to Council before multi-year budget deliberations in the winter. #LdnOnt

