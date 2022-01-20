Firearms charges laid after police search in OEV

A .410 sawed-off shotgun and a round of .410 ammunition were seized in London, Ont. on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. (Source: London Police Service) A .410 sawed-off shotgun and a round of .410 ammunition were seized in London, Ont. on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. (Source: London Police Service)

