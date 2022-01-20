BREAKING
Firearms charges laid after police search in OEV
A .410 sawed-off shotgun and a round of .410 ammunition were seized in London, Ont. on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. (Source: London Police Service)
A London man is facing charges after police seized a sawed-off shotgun and ammunition on Wednesday.
The items were seized when police executed a search warrant at a home in the 800 block of Lorne Avenue in the Old East Village.
As a result, a 60-year-old London man has been charged with:
- unauthorized possession of a firearm
- possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon or prohibited device knowing no authority
- careless storage of firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition
- tampering with serial number of a firearm
He was also arrested in relation to outstanding bench warrants.
The accused is expected to appear in a London court Thursday.