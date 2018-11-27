Featured
Fire rips through west-end townhouse
Fire on Summit Ave. in London Ont. on Nov. 27, 2018 (Justin Zadorsky/CTV)
CTV London
Published Tuesday, November 27, 2018 10:08AM EST
London fire crews were kept busy dealing with a townhouse fire Tuesday morning.
It broke out around 9:30 a.m. in a complex on Summit Ave. near Oxford Street.
It's not clear how it started.
No one was hurt and no damage estimate is available.
