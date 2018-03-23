Featured
Fire rips through garage in Chatham
Garage Fire in Chatham, courtesy Chatham-Kent Fire Department.
CTV London
Published Friday, March 23, 2018 7:46AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, March 23, 2018 7:49AM EDT
No one was injured after a fire tore through the garage of a townhouse in Chatham.
Fire crews were called to 393 Baldoon Road, Unit four, after a fire was reported. Once on scene firefighters began to put out the fire and contain the damage to the garage.
Officials say the fire was quickly put down and that the damage was mainly to the garage, however neighbouring units did sustain smoke and water damage.
All total the damage is estimated to be $150,000.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.