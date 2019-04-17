

CTV London





One man suffered minor injuries after fire ripped through a barn west of Strathroy Wednesday afternoon.

Provincial police say someone was welding inside the barn on Cuddy Drive in Adelaide-Metcalfe when the structure caught fire.

It broke out around 3 p.m.

Four volunteer fire departments pitched in to get the blaze under control, but the barn could not be salvaged.

A tractor, combine and other farm equipment inside the barn were destroyed.

No damage estimate has yet been made available.