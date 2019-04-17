Featured
Fire demolishes barn, equipment near Strathroy
A barn destroyed by fire is seen near Strathroy, Ont. on Wednesday, April 17, 2019.
CTV London
Published Wednesday, April 17, 2019 6:08PM EDT
One man suffered minor injuries after fire ripped through a barn west of Strathroy Wednesday afternoon.
Provincial police say someone was welding inside the barn on Cuddy Drive in Adelaide-Metcalfe when the structure caught fire.
It broke out around 3 p.m.
Four volunteer fire departments pitched in to get the blaze under control, but the barn could not be salvaged.
A tractor, combine and other farm equipment inside the barn were destroyed.
No damage estimate has yet been made available.