LONDON, Ont. - A house fire on Egerton Street in southeast London was quickly brought under control by firefighters Monday morning.

Fire crews were called to 172 Egerton around 9:30 a.m. after a neighbour reported a fire next door.

Once on scene the fire was brought under control within fifteen minutes.

Active incident update: Fire investigator has arrived to determine the origin, cause and circumstance. One fire crew remains on scene. Always #lookwhileyoucook #standbyyourpan #ldnont #lfdont pic.twitter.com/D4NXvPJpCw — London Fire Department (@LdnOntFire) October 21, 2019

One resident was evaluated by EMS on scene, but officials say no one was injured.

An investigator has been called in to determine the cause of the fire.

While officials have not released an official cause, a tweet by the London Fire Department on the fire used the hashtag #lookwhileyoucook.