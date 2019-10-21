Featured
Fire crews quickly knock down morning house fire
Fire crews on scene at a house fire on Egerton Street on Monday October 21, 2019. (London Fire Department)
CTV London
Published Monday, October 21, 2019 11:08AM EDT
LONDON, Ont. - A house fire on Egerton Street in southeast London was quickly brought under control by firefighters Monday morning.
Fire crews were called to 172 Egerton around 9:30 a.m. after a neighbour reported a fire next door.
Once on scene the fire was brought under control within fifteen minutes.
One resident was evaluated by EMS on scene, but officials say no one was injured.
An investigator has been called in to determine the cause of the fire.
While officials have not released an official cause, a tweet by the London Fire Department on the fire used the hashtag #lookwhileyoucook.