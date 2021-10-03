Fire crews extinguish car blaze on Highway 401

London, Ont. -

Westbound traffic slowed to a crawl on Highway 401 Sunday afternoon as firefighters extinguished a car fire.

Fire crews responded to a vehicle fire on the shoulder of the highway near Putnam Road west of Ingersoll.

Witnesses say many people stopped to assist the car’s occupants, and there were no injuries reported.

There were no injuries after a car fire on Highway 401 near Ingersoll, Ont. on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021. (Courtesy David Lesser)