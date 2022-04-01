Fentanyl being sold as crystal meth leads to spike in overdoses among non-opioid users: MLHU

Health care providers across London and Middlesex County are warning crystal methamphetamine users after fentanyl has been passed for the drug, leading to a spike in overdoses.

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting a rash of overdoses since Wednesday in people who don't use opioids.

Officials say the substance appears to be clear but turns white or yellow after being heated or burnt. Users also report that the drug tastes "salty."

“Finding that fentanyl is being sold as crystal meth is incredibly worrisome. Ingesting this substance can lead to unintended and deadly consequences,” said Dr. Alex Summers with the Middlesex-London Health Unit in a statement. “It’s extremely important that people who use crystal meth take extra steps to stay as safe as possible.”

Officials are urging crystal meth users to taste the substance before using to see if it tastes salty and avoid using alone. Users should always have a naloxone kit on hand as well. Residents can also use safely at the Carepoint Supervised Consumption and Treatment Service located at 186 King Street seven days a week.

“The community of people who use drugs in London deserves praise for identifying this deadly batch so quickly,” adds Dr. Andrea Sereda, with the London InterCommunity Health Centre. “We are grateful that they took this life-saving action for their peers. We will continue to monitor this situation and will keep those who use drugs and our partners informed as the situation evolves.”