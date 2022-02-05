'February and Forever': The hope is Black History awareness goes beyond 28 days
London West MP Arielle Kayabaga is one of those being recognized in her hometown as Black History month celebrations begin.
'It is my first Black History Month in Parliament," says Kayabaga from her place in Ottawa, Ont.
Kayabaga is the first Black woman from London, Ont. to win elections at both the federal and municipal level.
In a virtual opening ceremony Saturday, the London Black History Coordinating Committee (LBHCC) celebrated its 20th anniversary.
"This year our focus is respecting the past, embracing the present and impacting the future," says Leroy Hibbert, member of the LBHCC.
From the past, they celebrate James Jenkins, who started the Dawn of Tomorrow, the first news publication for Black people in London, and Jean Augustine, the first Black women to be a Member of Parliament.
Other notable Londoners right now include Damian Warner is the reigning Decathlon gold medallist, Jackie Schleifer-Taylor is the CEO of London Health Sciences Centre and Kayabaga is representing London West in Parliament.
"We think about the impact that this will have in the future and how it's going to raise many young Black Canadians who are going to be in different sectors and doing great things," says Kayabaga.
While those notable Black Londoners are just some making an impact, Leroy Hibbert would like to stress it’s not just about tokenism, but what Black people can do while in these positions.
"Do we have the access to the freedom to impact communities and have a voice around the table?" says Hibbert.
"It's not just about having a person that's a very important piece, but then when that person is in that position, do they have liberties to really get involved and really look at making some significant changes to corporations and start to reflect the people that you're actually serving?"
Two years ago, while on council, Kayabaga along with councillor Mo Salih, and Jesse Helmer were able to pass a motion to get Black History Month recognized in London.
Currently at the federal level, Kayabaga says her government is pushing the theme of 'February and Forever.’
"We don't only celebrate the contributions of Black Canadians in the 28 days of February, but we go past that,' says Kayabaga.
"It's making sure that it's incorporated in our educational system. We need it incorporated in the work that we do, in our businesses and the ways that we conduct our everyday life. It really will contribute in ending discriminations and working towards that parody equity for Black Canadians".
Events will be taking place virtually all month long. For more information, head to the LBHCC website.
