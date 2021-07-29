Advertisement
Fatal crash investigation after car exits roadway and bursts into flames; Norfolk County
Published Thursday, July 29, 2021 8:54AM EDT
OPP cruiser
LONDON, ONT. -- OPP are currently investigating a fatal crash at St. Johns Road West in Norfolk County.
Around 3 a.m. Thursday, a single vehicle collision occurred as the vehicle allegedly left the roadway, colliding with trees bursting in flames.
The driver was pronounced deceased on scene.
St. John's Road west is currently closed between Charoletteville Road and Turkey Point Road.
Identity of the deceased have not been provided at this time.