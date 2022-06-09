Fatal crash in Elgin County

One person has died following a crash in Elgin County on Monday afternoon, according to police.

First responders were dispatched to a two-car collision at Imperial Road and Ron McNeil Line in Malahide Township around 12:40 p.m.

Police say both drivers and a passenger from each vehicle were taken to hospital with injuries and one of the passengers, a 91-year-old from Thames Centre, died in hospital on Tuesday.

The person's name has not been released at this time and the investigation is ongoing.