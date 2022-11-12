Fatal collision near Strathroy under investigation

Strathroy-Caradoc police say a 31-year-old man from Strathroy has died after a single-vehicle collision that happened overnight.

The Strathroy-Caradoc police and OPP accident reconstruction are still investigating the incident.

On Saturday, police were on scene at Calvert Drive near Melbourne Road where a vehicle was seen in the field.

Police say they are still trying to determine the cause of the crash.

While the investigation continues, police say Calvert Drive will remain closed between Melbourne Road and Glen Oak Road.