London police are investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash on Colonel Talbot Road that happened Thursday morning.

Emergency crews responded to the scene between Littlewood Drive and Decker Drive around 11:40 a.m.

An eyewitness tells CTV News the pickup swerved onto the gravel shoulder before returning to the road then leaving it again and hitting a tree.

Police say the driver of the pickup was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Colonel Talbot from Littlewood to Decker was expected to remain closed until Thursday evening for the police investigation.

- With files from CTV London's Marek Sutherland