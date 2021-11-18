Fatal collision closes portion of Ron McNeil Line near St. Thomas

London, Ont. -

A portion of Ron McNeil Line is closed following a crash Thursday morning just outside St. Thomas.

The crash was first reported just before 9 a.m. between Highbury Avenue and Yarmouth Centre Road.

Elgin County OPP Const. Norm Kelso tells CTV News London, "Two parties were transported to the hospital where one was unfortunately pronounced deceased."

The identities of the victims is not being released pending notification of next of kin.

The road was expected to remain closed for six to eight hours as investigators reconstruct the crash, Kelso added.