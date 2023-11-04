Fatal collision claims life of 18-year-old

Strathroy-Caradoc police are investigating a fatal collision that claimed the life of an 18-year-old Saturday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the corner of Christina Road and Adelaide Road in Mount Brydges for a two-vehicle crash at a curve in the road.

Both vehicles went up in flames, police said.

The 18-year-old driver of one of the vehicles was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other driver, a nurse on her way to work at London Health Sciences Centre was able to escape the vehicle and was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The 18-year-old was also on their way to work at Tim Hortons.

The Ontario Provincial Police recon team remains on scene investigating the crash.

Police have closed the roads in the area including Inadale Drive, Olde Drive, Adelaide Road and Christina Road to investigate.

The public is asked to avoid the area.

-- With files from CTV London's Brent Lale

Police are investigating a collision that claimed the life of an 18-year-old in Mount Brydges, Ont. on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. (Brent Lale/CTV News London)

Police are investigating a collision that claimed the life of an 18-year-old in Mount Brydges, Ont. on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. (Brent Lale/CTV News London)