LONDON, ONT. -- Share the Land, presented by the students and staff of Fanshawe College's Music Industry Arts program has changed from an in-person concert to a virtual one this year.

This being their 10th anniversary, the concert continues to support local live music and musicians in London, many of which were hit hard by COVID-19.

All proceeds from ticket sales including the sales of merchandise goes to helping the music community in London through the Revive Live program.

This years Share the Land celebrates Jack Richardson and the Canadian Music industry.

Tickets to Share the Land can be purchased online.

The show begins Saturday at 7 pm.