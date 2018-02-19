Featured
Fans to pack Ilderton Community Centre for Virtue and Moir's free dance
Canada's Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir salutes the crowd following their performance the ice dance figure skating short program at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics Monday, Feb. 19, 2018 in Gangneung, South Korea. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson)
CTV London
Published Monday, February 19, 2018 12:35PM EST
Last Updated Monday, February 19, 2018 12:36PM EST
It's going to be a packed house this evening at the Ilderton Community Centre, as skating fans will cheer on local skating heroes Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir.
Hundreds are expected to take in the free dance competition from the Winter Games in PyeongChang.
The event is currently sold out and doors open at 7:30 p.m.
Virtue and Moir won Olympic gold in Vancouver in 2010. They lost to Americans Meryl Davis and Charlie White four years later in Sochi, and then took two seasons off, returning in hopes of reclaiming gold.
The pair will retire after Pyeongchang, were undefeated in their return until losing to Papadakis and Cizeron in the Grand Prix Final in December.
CTV London will be live at the event during the 6 p.m. news and will have a full report at 11 p.m.