Family dog saved from $600,000 house fire in east London

London fire crews were able to knock down a blaze and save a family dog late Tuesday night.

Multiple crews attended the scene at 35 Tennyson St. near Hamilton Road around 10 p.m. for a back deck fire.

According to a social media post, ‘Parker’ the dog was given oxygen and monitored on the scene before being taken to an after hours clinic, conscious and alert. No other injuries are reported.

The Ontario Fire Marshal has been called in to determine the cause of the fire that left about $600,000 in damages.

Crews cleared the scene just after 12:30 a.m.