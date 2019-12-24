LONDON, ONT. -- Two families staying in the Ronald McDonald House in London received a special surprise this Christmas season.

The Montgomery family from LaSalle is staying there while three-year-old Irelynn undergoes her leukemia treatments.

RMH used McDelivery to bring the extended Montgomery family to London to celebrate together and surround Irelynn with their family holiday traditions.

RMH also created a feeling of home for the Hill family of Windsor, whose 18-month-old daughter is fighting cancer.

A Christmas tree, lights and cookies and milk for Santa were brought in as their extended family joined in the celebrations.

For the Hill family, they said they have a memory that will last a lifetime.

“Family and friends were ecstatic to be here. Everybody had smiles on their faces; tears running down their cheeks. What that did was just take away our worst fear of not providing Christmas for the children….,” said Lawrence Love, whose daughter Savannah Hill is undergoing cancer treatment.

“We want to thank you very much for sponsoring that event. That’s just a memory we will carry on for the rest of our life.”