Expropriations for Bus Rapid Transit get rough ride from city councillor

A recommendation for council to expropriate portions of 31 properties along the eastern route of the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system prompted new criticism about communication with impacted property owners.

Coun. Susan Stevenson told colleagues on the Corporate Services Committee that property owners facing expropriation along the East London Link deserve more information.

“I’m not going to be supporting this motion. There’s a lot of concern in the area. A lot of concern about the project itself, the expropriations, and the lack of information,” Stevenson said to city staff.

She pointed to references on the project website referring to centre-running bus lanes despite a major design change that shifted buses to curb-side lanes on Dundas Street.

“We will be planning sometime around September to do a full public information session by webinar and also look for some in-person opportunities where we can really share those designs,” replied Director of Construction and Infrastructure Jennie Dann. “And we meet again with everyone through webinar for pre-construction in the spring.”

To ensure the 2024 construction plan is not delayed, a pair of staff reports recommend launching the expropriation process for portions of 31 properties along the East London Link route, and parts of another 48 properties along the Wellington Gateway route.

The 79 potential expropriations are primarily for partial properties including several feet of land in front of houses and businesses on Dundas Street E, and for permanent or temporary easements along Wellington Road.

The committee voted to support the expropriations.

Council will make a final decision on June 6.