Expanding the powers of London’s next mayor: We ask Morgan and Ramal
The stakes just got a lot higher in the race to become London’s next mayor.
Premier Doug Ford recently announced his government intends to grant additional powers to the mayors of Ontario’s largest cities that would shift the balance of power at London city hall.
Moving to a so-called ‘strong mayor’ system of municipal government would provide political powers that candidates Josh Morgan and Khalil Ramal both say— they don’t want.
“I’m not sure this is solving a particular problem the way the legislation is formulated,” explains Josh Morgan inside his campaign office.
Across town at his campaign office, Ramal tells CTV News, “I think when we (council) are working together we will have a stronger city and we will make a good decision.”
The province recently passed legislation that gives the mayors of Toronto and Ottawa veto power over bylaws that conflict with provincial priorities, such as approving new housing.
The new law also gives mayors of those two cities the responsibility for preparing and tabling their city's budget (instead of council), appointing a chief administrative officer, and hiring and firing department heads, except for statutory appointments such as the police chief.
Council requires a two-thirds majority to override the mayor's veto.
Premier Doug Ford announced his intention to extend similar powers to other big city mayors, including London, after a one year analysis of the experience in Ottawa and Toronto.
Despite frequently sparing over municipal issues during the election— both Ramal and Morgan suggest the new powers could be toxic to municipal decision making.
“The Council should have an opinion in this matter, because at the end of the day we are going to work together for the next four years,” says Ramal.
“The opportunity to veto council would only come along in a situation where the mayor has already failed in their ability to convince a majority of council,” explains Morgan. “I believe it would be an incredibly divisive thing.”
London’s municipal government operates as a so-called ‘weak mayor’ system.
While the mayor chairs council meetings, decisions require the support of a majority of council.
The mayor casts a single vote among council’s 15 members.
Asked if they would use the veto to advance their commitments to address the housing crisis, both said they would lead through collaboration.
“I can’t contemplate a scenario where I would ever want to use the veto power. It’s an incredibly divisive thing to do,” responds Morgan.
“The next four years should be a good working relationship, a respectful relationship in order to get the job done,” responds Ramal.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Breast cancer removal tech makes surgery easier, less painful
New Canadian technology makes it easier for surgeons to remove breast cancer tumours with minimal cosmetic defect and less pain for patients. The miniature device, which is about the size of a sesame seed, has been approved by Health Canada and is FDA-cleared for commercial use.
BREAKING | 'Her loss is immeasurable': Fallen B.C. RCMP officer worked on Burnaby detachment's homeless outreach team
The RCMP officer who was killed on duty in Burnaby, B.C., Tuesday has been identified as Const. Shaelyn Yang, a member of the local detachment's mental health and homeless outreach team.
PM Trudeau, Poilievre spar over recession concerns, affordability bill
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre sparred in the House of Commons on Tuesday over concerns of a looming recession and how the federal government should be tackling inflation.
Alberta premier apologizes for comments on Russia's war in Ukraine
After previously saying she doesn't want to "relitigate" past statements and calling opposition criticism "offensive," Premier Danielle Smith issued a public apology Tuesday evening.
'Many failure points': Ottawa mayor tells Emergencies Act inquiry of city's struggles, frustration with Ford
Outgoing Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson testified before the Public Order Emergency Commission on Oct. 18, as public hearings continued into the invocation of the Emergencies Act to end the 'Freedom Convoy' protests. Here are some highlights from his testimony and the documents referenced during his appearance before the commission.
College student killed by plane propeller after date in Georgia
A college student died after being struck by the propeller of a small plane as he disembarked at an airport in southeast Georgia, authorities said.
U.S. fighter jets intercept two Russian bombers near Alaska
A pair of U.S. Air Force F-16 fighter jets intercepted two long-range Russian bombers near Alaska on Monday. According to NORAD, the Russian aircraft 'did not enter American or Canadian sovereign airspace' after being intercepted.
NHL internal study finds its workforce is 84% white, Bettman says data will shape policies
The NHL for the first time has done an internal demographic study of its staff and all 32 teams, and the results show that hockey has a lot of work to do to increase diversity at all levels.
'Help us save ourselves': Ukraine MP's message to allies
A Ukraine member of parliament is pleading with the world to give her country weapons, air force protection systems and wide-range missiles, asking allies to 'help us save ourselves.'
Kitchener
-
Highway 6 closed near Mount Forest due to collision
A portion of Highway 6 near Mount Forest has been closed due to a collision.
-
'It's unfathomable': Jaqueline McDermott's mother says daughter died by suicide
Jaqueline McDermott's mother, Nathalie St-Maurice, breaks her silence about the cause of her missing daughter's death after McDermott's body was found in B.C.
-
Guelph couple with terminally-ill daughter speed up wedding plans
A Guelph couple receives community support after speeding up their wedding plans so their terminally-ill daughter can be there for it.
London
-
Uber driver files OIRPD complaint over ‘aggressive’ LPS officer
A London Uber driver has filed a complaint with the Office of the Independent Police Review Director over an interaction with a London police officer.
-
Expanding the powers of London’s next mayor: We ask Morgan and Ramal
The stakes just got a lot higher in the race to become London’s next mayor.
-
Public meeting tonight on Chesley emergency department closure
It’s expected to be standing room only Tuesday night, as Chesley residents get to voice their concerns about the closure of their town’s emergency department.
Barrie
-
Trial begins for Penetanguishene man accused of father's 2019 death
Jury selection is complete for the trial of Brad McKee, the man accused in his father's death three years ago.
-
Suspects arrested in high-risk takedown in Barrie
Two men are in custody following a high-risk takedown by tactical officers and the K9 unit at the intersection of Essa and Ardagh roads in Barrie.
-
Several Barrie roads to be closed for officers' funerals
Barrie Police Service will need to close several roads on Thursday, Oct. 20 for South Simcoe Service police officers' funerals.
Northern Ontario
-
Flying wheel leaves one man dead on busy highway near Toronto
A man is dead after a flying wheel crashed into a vehicle on the Queen Elizabeth Way highway Tuesday afternoon.
-
Nipissing police say victim was hit by a car, then beaten by occupants
Ontario Provincial Police in West Nipissing are investigating a violent assault that began Oct. 16 when the victim was struck by a vehicle.
-
Bell Excellence Awards handed out in North Bay
The North Bay Chamber of Commerce celebrated the Bell Excellence Awards on Monday evening.
Ottawa
-
Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in Sandy Hill
A Mazda 3 struck two pedestrians just after 5:30 a.m. Tuesday at King Edward Avenue and Somerset Street East, according to police.
-
Ottawa mayor, PM accused Ford of shirking responsibility on 'Freedom Convoy' response
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson both accused Ontario Premier Doug Ford of shirking his duty to help disperse the 'Freedom Convoy' that paralyzed the national capital's downtown core, a public inquiry heard Tuesday.
-
Ottawa man charged with sexually assaulting woman near uOttawa campus
Ottawa police have charged a 24-year-old man with sexually assaulting a woman near the uOttawa campus last week.
Toronto
-
Flying wheel leaves one man dead on busy highway near Toronto
A man is dead after a flying wheel crashed into a vehicle on the Queen Elizabeth Way highway Tuesday afternoon.
-
Convicted murderer who escaped jail now Canada's most wanted fugitive
A man found guilty of orchestrating the fatal shooting of a Toronto man outside a Little Italy cafe in 2012 is currently the most wanted fugitive in Canada, and there’s a significant award for his arrest.
-
Here's the best way to see the meteor shower in Toronto this week
The Orionid meteor shower is going to peak this week.
Montreal
-
Father charged with first-degree murder in deaths of 2 children in Laval, Que.
A 45-year-old man from Laval, Que. accused of killing his two children was charged Tuesday with two counts of first-degree murder. The father, Kamaljit Arora, was also charged with one count of assault causing bodily harm for allegedly strangling his wife in what police believe was a case of domestic violence in the family's home Monday night.
-
Montreal-area emergency rooms struggling at over capacity levels
Emergency rooms across Montreal were overcrowded throughout the heights of the pandemic, and three years in doctors say the ailing health-care system is not improving.
-
'Total despair' over killing of two children in Laval, need to spot red flags: experts
Domestic violence support groups are in anguish after learning that two children were killed in an apparent case of family violence in Laval on Monday night.
Atlantic
-
Number of potential fraud victims grows following investigation into Moncton car dealerships
Police in Moncton, N.B., received a number of calls Tuesday from potential fraud victims following an investigation involving customers of two car dealerships in the city.
-
P.E.I. electrical utility wants to make power grid more resilient post-Fiona
The CEO of Maritime Electric says budgets for Prince Edward Island's power grid should be increased to help the province better withstand the next major storm, after what critics are calling a "lost decade" of inaction.
-
Kalin's Call: Rainfall warnings issued for New Brunswick
A rainfall warning and special weather statements have been issued for New Brunswick, with 40 to 90 mm expected in some areas.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeggers support action on root causes of poverty, homelessness: poll
Poverty and homelessness are two major issues Winnipeg's next mayor will have to deal with. Recent polling shows Winnipeggers want the city to zero in on the root causes.
-
Woman injured in fall from second-floor during Wine Festival in Winnipeg
A woman at last month's Wine Festival in Winnipeg was taken to hospital in unstable condition after a serious fall.
-
Polar bear roaming Manitoba First Nation for days captured
A polar bear roaming a remote Manitoba community has been captured after spending several days in the area.
Calgary
-
Alberta premier apologizes for comments on Russia's war in Ukraine
After previously saying she doesn't want to "relitigate" past statements and calling opposition criticism "offensive," Premier Danielle Smith issued a public apology Tuesday evening.
-
Calgary's unusually warm autumn weather is coming to an end
So far, autumn has been unseasonably warm in Calgary, filling parks and pathways with people enjoying the temperatures while they last, but the end is near.
-
UCP policy resolutions eye ban on anti-racism education, big cuts at Alberta Health Services
This weekend, the Alberta UCP is scheduled to hold its first annual general meeting with Premier Danielle Smith at the helm.
Edmonton
-
Alberta premier apologizes for comments on Russia's war in Ukraine
After previously saying she doesn't want to "relitigate" past statements and calling opposition criticism "offensive," Premier Danielle Smith issued a public apology Tuesday evening.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 'Her loss is immeasurable': Fallen B.C. RCMP officer worked on Burnaby detachment's homeless outreach team
The RCMP officer who was killed on duty in Burnaby, B.C., Tuesday has been identified as Const. Shaelyn Yang, a member of the local detachment's mental health and homeless outreach team.
-
'My safety is my priority': Albertans protest location of proposed addictions recovery centre
Dozens of protesters lined a road near Sylvan Lake, Alta., Monday over concerns that opening a new recovery centre on the outskirts of town will be a danger to the area.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 'Her loss is immeasurable': Fallen B.C. RCMP officer worked on Burnaby detachment's homeless outreach team
The RCMP officer who was killed on duty in Burnaby, B.C., Tuesday has been identified as Const. Shaelyn Yang, a member of the local detachment's mental health and homeless outreach team.
-
Doug McCallum wants a re-count in Surrey's election: How he could get one, and who pays
Doug McCallum was gracious in defeat when he was ousted as Surrey's mayor in Saturday's election, but less than 72 hours later he announced he won't be conceding after all.
-
Lifetime teaching ban for B.C. vice-principal convicted on child porn charges
A former vice-principal from B.C.'s Fraser Valley has been handed a lifetime teaching ban, months after he was convicted on child pornography charges.