Expanding the powers of London’s next mayor: We ask Morgan and Ramal

The stakes just got a lot higher in the race to become London’s next mayor.

Premier Doug Ford recently announced his government intends to grant additional powers to the mayors of Ontario’s largest cities that would shift the balance of power at London city hall.

Moving to a so-called ‘strong mayor’ system of municipal government would provide political powers that candidates Josh Morgan and Khalil Ramal both say— they don’t want.

“I’m not sure this is solving a particular problem the way the legislation is formulated,” explains Josh Morgan inside his campaign office.

Across town at his campaign office, Ramal tells CTV News, “I think when we (council) are working together we will have a stronger city and we will make a good decision.”

The province recently passed legislation that gives the mayors of Toronto and Ottawa veto power over bylaws that conflict with provincial priorities, such as approving new housing.

The new law also gives mayors of those two cities the responsibility for preparing and tabling their city's budget (instead of council), appointing a chief administrative officer, and hiring and firing department heads, except for statutory appointments such as the police chief.

Council requires a two-thirds majority to override the mayor's veto.

Premier Doug Ford announced his intention to extend similar powers to other big city mayors, including London, after a one year analysis of the experience in Ottawa and Toronto.

Despite frequently sparing over municipal issues during the election— both Ramal and Morgan suggest the new powers could be toxic to municipal decision making.

“The Council should have an opinion in this matter, because at the end of the day we are going to work together for the next four years,” says Ramal.

“The opportunity to veto council would only come along in a situation where the mayor has already failed in their ability to convince a majority of council,” explains Morgan. “I believe it would be an incredibly divisive thing.”

London’s municipal government operates as a so-called ‘weak mayor’ system.

While the mayor chairs council meetings, decisions require the support of a majority of council.

The mayor casts a single vote among council’s 15 members.

Asked if they would use the veto to advance their commitments to address the housing crisis, both said they would lead through collaboration.

“I can’t contemplate a scenario where I would ever want to use the veto power. It’s an incredibly divisive thing to do,” responds Morgan.

“The next four years should be a good working relationship, a respectful relationship in order to get the job done,” responds Ramal.