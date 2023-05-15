Everyone safe after Woodstock police receive report of someone yelling 'in distress'

Everyone is reported safe after police in Woodstock received a report of hearing someone yell in distress on Sunday night.

The call came in around 9:40 p.m. on Sunday in the area of Springbank Avenue North and Devonshire Avenue.

Police were looking for a white, single cab truck and the owner of a bracelet that was found in the area.

On Monday afternoon, police said the vehicle and individuals involved in the investigation were found safe.

The investigation is ongoing.

"Police would like to thank the public for their assistance in this investigation," Woodstock police said in a news release.

Woodstock police are looking for the owner of this bracelet as part of an investigation. May 15, 2023. (Source: Woodstock police)