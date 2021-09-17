Enhanced sexual assault policy already in the works at U Windsor

University of Windsor campus in Windsor, Ont. on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021. (Rich Garton/CTV Windsor) University of Windsor campus in Windsor, Ont. on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021. (Rich Garton/CTV Windsor)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

TRUTH TRACKER

TRUTH TRACKER | Do endorsements from Obama, Clinton constitute election interference?

Endorsements for Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau from former U.S. president Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton have raised questions about election interference. But according to the Canada Elections Act, a foreign citizen speaking about the Canadian election does not by itself constitute an instance of undue foreign influence.

U.S. FDA advisory panel rejects widespread Pfizer booster shots

Dealing the White House a stinging setback, a government advisory panel overwhelmingly rejected a plan Friday to give Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots across the board, and instead endorsed the extra vaccine dose only for those who are 65 or older or run a high risk of severe disease.

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver Island