Energy co-op giving students multiple job opportunities at one time

A pilot project is underway in Kincardine that may change how high school co-op’s work in the future.

Twenty-six students from Kincardine District Secondary School are enrolled in the first ever Energy Sector Co-Op.

Co-op students usually focus on one career over a co-op term, but this program allows students to learn about more than 20 possible occupations, including construction, project management, robotics, scaffolding, and computer science.

“This program is designed to introduce students to jobs and skills they may not have known existed—allowing them to take part in the cutting-edge science and engineering happening right here in Bruce and Grey counties,” said Director of Nuclear Innovation Institute’s Explore program, Phillip Craig.

It’s a collaboration between the Nuclear Innovation Institute, Bluewater District School Board, and UBC Local 2222, to try and fill thousands of jobs that are and will be available in the energy sector in the years to come.

