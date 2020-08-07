LONDON, ONT -- You may have seen them, three Elvises tearing up the streets of downtown London on skateboards, and if they brought a smile to your face then mission accomplished.

A video posted to YouTube from the account We’re CocoNUTS is gaining attention in the forest city.

It shows three men dressed as Elvis skateboarding around the downtown core, interacting with people, all to try to have a little fun.

“This city needs to remember how to have fun!!” reads the video’s description.

At one point the three Elvi speak with the London Police Service officer who says “you guys are great, I love it … brings a smile to everyone’s face.”

You can watch the video below: