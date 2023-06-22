Eleven London firefighters awarded Ontario Medals of Bravery

On Thursday, the Honourable Elizabeth Dowdeswell, Lieutenant Governor of Ontario, presented 11 London firefighters with the Ontario Medal for Firefighter Bravery at Queen’s Park in Toronto.

Captain Randy Evans, Captain Dave Smith, Senior Qualified Firefighter Simon Mackintosh, Firefighter Apparatus Operator Matt Davis, Firefighter Alex Clements, Firefighter Ryan Kruk, and Firefighter Thomas Wenhardt were recognized with Medals for Firefighter Bravery Thursday for their life-saving actions at an explosion at 450 Woodman Ave. on August 14, 2019.

Captain Ron Vermeltfoort, Acting Captain Andrew Cadieux, Firefighter James Ferraro, and Firefighter Stephen Hilton were recognized with Medals for Firefighter Bravery for being the first responders on scene to implement life-saving actions at the partial building collapse at 555 Teeple Terrace on December 11, 2020.

“On behalf of London City Council, and all Londoners, our deepest thanks for your selfless and live-saving actions at these two devastating and life altering incidents that affected our whole city.” said Mayor Josh Morgan.

“Every day we have the privilege of working with dedicated and professional staff in the delivery of fire services to the residents of London. From time to time, extraordinary incidents arise that require extraordinary efforts in the face of adversity to ensure the safety of those in need, said Acting Fire Chief Richard Hayes. “This medal is reserved for those who conduct their work in adverse situations putting themselves at great risk.”

The Medal of Bravery was created in 1976 to recognize acts of bravery in hazardous circumstances.

(CTV London file photo)

