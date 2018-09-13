

The London Knights have a new electronic 50/50 program that will be in place for all home games at Budweiser Gardens.

They say the new program will increase the impact that the team is able to make to charitable causes in the community.

“We expect higher pots for the winners and higher donations for our benefitting organizations, which makes this program an all-around improvement on our old system,” said Knights General Manager, Vice-President and Owner, Mark Hunter.

While the previous 50/50 process limited benefactors of the program to the 34 regular season home games, two exhibition, and any additional home playoff games, the new program will allow the team to raise more money for more organizations, the Knights say.

Other teams have experienced increases between 80 per cent to 140 per cent over the course of the season, the organization says.