A London community is holding a not-so-traditional Easter Egg Hunt Sunday with a bunny who raps.

The hunt and other activities are sponsored by Cash Feelings, also known as Rich Noir, and Left Lane Music, a local hip hop artist, who posed as the Easter Bunny.

Kids and families are being treated to games, prizes, arts and crafts and food. The Easter Egg Hunt is scheduled for 2 p.m.

All activities are at the northeast pool on Victoria Drive, beside Lord Elgin public school and run until 4 p.m.

"We understand how much positive community activities mean to the kids. We must lead by example so they grow up and do the same," Noir said in a news release.