

Celine Moreau, CTV London





With approximately 8,500 people in London-Middlesex living with dementia, more and more families have a loved one suffering from the disease.

Extra stimulation, bright lights, loud music and a lot of people coming and going can cause someone with dementia to struggle, says Joy Birch, COO at Highview Residences.

"If they are struggling, they may check out or want to leave and or they could get expressive behaviours and not be in the best of moods and we really want to set them up to be as successful as possible."

There are many tips to help and things to keep in mind to make this holiday season a little less difficult for a person living with dementia.

For example, keep gatherings to smaller numbers and try to avoid too many loud noises and too much stimulation.

It’s also important to try to stick to routines that your loved one with dementia is used to.

Christmas can be a stressful time for anyone, but it’s especially hard for those suffering from cognitive impairment, but that doesn’t mean everyone can’t enjoy the holiday season.