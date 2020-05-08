WINGHAM, ONT. -- The county-run Huronlea and Huronview long-term care homes have organized "physical distancing" visits for their residents.

It’s been months since millions of Ontario seniors have seen their families in person.

Friday, that changed in Brussels and Clinton, Ont.. after the county-run Huronlea and Huronview Home for the Aged organized “physical distancing” visits.

Families and friends had a specific time to drive up to the homes Friday, and chat with their loved ones, who were wheeled outside by staff. Families stayed in their vehicles, to maintain physical distancing.

It was the first time Gail Caswell had seen her family in months.

"It was so wonderful. It’s been so long, hasn’t it. I really appreciate having them here this morning," she says.

Dawn Smith is the program manager at Huronlea and Huronview. She helped come up with the idea.

"We saw Mother’s Day as an opportunity to get out, have a little parade, follow the rules of the restrictions, but allow families to come in, stay in their vehicles, and have a little social distancing visit," she says.

Angela Steadman is Huronlea’s administrator.

"We have a lot of families who haven’t seen their loved ones, and residents who want to see them. This was a way to do something innovative and connect the people," she says.

Bob Ritter got to see his family for the first time, in-person, in months Friday morning.

"It’s an opportunity for us to get out. In a sense, we’re sort of prisoners in our own homes. It’s nice to get out, and see family," he says.

The short visits meant as much to the families, as it did the residents.

"Meant the world to come and see her today, because we’ve just been Skyping, so it’s wonderful to actually see her in person," say Jackie and Brian Hymers, who came to wish Brian’s mother, Phylis, an early Happy Mother’s Day.

"Haven’t seen mom in two months," says Brenda Hymers, "So it was great to see her. The staff here are doing such a great job. We’re just so thankful."