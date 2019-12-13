London’s Dundas Place is open for business on Friday -- and the “flex street” is being closed down to celebrate.

That's what Jon-Paul McGonigle, division manager of Parks and Recreation, says a flex street is all about.

“The beauty of the flex street is our ability to transform it from a regular street to an event venue, or a mixture of the two,” he says in a press release.

It's a Friday afternoon shindig playing host to a number of activities.

“To make time on Dundas Place even more special, we’re hosting a night of free family fun so you can shop, enjoy live entertainment or take a stroll to get a sense of what our new flexible street can become,” says Mayor Ed Holder.

From 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, the two blocks between Wellington Street and Richmond Street will play host to live art installations, music, contests.

You could pick up a free winter bouquet, and in the spirit of the season you might even see Santa and Mrs. Claus, with a chance to snap a pic. Visitors to Dundas Place could also win 500 Dundas Dollars or tickets from venues in the area.

For a festive evening filled with holiday surprises, Holder says, “I invite all Londoners to come downtown and visit the great businesses and shops on Friday and throughout the time leading up to the holidays.”

Dundas Place closed Friday at noon with two hours of free parking being offered. The city also wants you to consider walking, taking transit, or cycling with more than 30 bike rings available along Dundas Place.

The two-block stretch of Dundas Street is designed to be more pedestrian friendly, encouraging lower traffic speeds, wider sidewalks and better lighting.

For a list of places to park, how to enjoy free parking, and information on getting downtown, check the city’s website.