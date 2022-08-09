Dump truck hits bridge overpass on Highway 402

Middlesex OPP are investigating a single vehicle crash involving a dump truck on Highway 402 near Strathroy.

The truck hit a bridge overpass in the eastbound lanes of the highway at Adelaide Road just east of Glendon Drive Tuesday morning before 8 a.m.. The westbound lanes are not affected.

There were no injuries. The truck will have to be towed from the scene.

Motorists should stay away from the area to avoid delays.