Dryer fire leaves family of 14 without a home in Lucknow, Ont.

By the time Dave and Ashley Donaldson realized their house was on fire, it was already too late.

“At that point it was time to go look for kids and make sure they were accounted for. There were a few minutes when there were three or four that were unaccounted for, so it was heart-wrenching not knowing if they’d gone back in to try and grab an iPad or something. So, after we found them all, it was bittersweet,” said Dave.

Bittersweet, because their home of 16 years was destroyed, but all 12 of their children survived the blaze. The family dog, Lugnut, didn’t make it. The 14 members of the Donaldson family only made it out with the clothes on their back.

“There’s 14 of us. There’s nowhere around that can accommodate a big family like us. Even to get hotel rooms. It’s four rooms,” said Dave.

That’s where the family is staying right now, a hotel in Kincardine, Ont. — and that’s unfortunately, where they may be for quite awhile.

“Insurance is saying we could be a year-and-a-half to two years before we even see a new home started, because of contractors being so backed up,” added Dave.

Inside the Donaldson family home that was destroyed by fire on May 15, 2023 in Lucknow, Ont. (Source: Donaldson Family)

The couple hopes some local contractors might be able to fit them in this summer, so they can at least get a start on a new home. In the short term, they said their Lucknow area community has been outstanding, with donations of clothing, food and gift certificates.

“It’s been a struggle the past week for sure, but our local school, where most of the kids go, offered to make lunches for the kids all week,” said an emotional Ashley.

The Donaldsons said the fire that destroyed their family home started in their recently purchased dryer, which they usually use in the overnight hours when they’re asleep.

Dave and Ashley Donaldson, and their 12 children. (Source: Donaldson Family)

“I usually hit the power button and off to bed I go, so it could have been a worst case scenario if it hadn’t happened when it did, while we were awake. So, do your laundry when you’re awake, and at home,” warned the Donaldsons.

The community is accepting donations, and assistance for the Donaldson family. To help, you can contact brittanymcglynn@hotmail.com or ashdave11@icloud.com. The family said that any leads on accommodations for their 14 member family would also be appreciated.