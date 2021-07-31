LONDON, ONT. -- A Talbotville, Ont. restaurant had to close its doors to the public Saturday morning because of a small fire.

Wayside Restaurant owner Bob Patel discovered the fire in a dryer around 9:30 a.m. and called 9-1-1.

Southwold fire crews quickly put out the blaze.

No one was hurt and there's no cause available yet.

Patel is awaiting permission from the fire department to reopen.