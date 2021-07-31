Advertisement
Dryer fire causes Talbotville, Ont. restaurant to temporarily close
Published Saturday, July 31, 2021 11:19AM EDT
Wayside Restaurant fire in Talbotville, Ont. on July 31, 2021. (Brent Lale/CTV London)
Share:
LONDON, ONT. -- A Talbotville, Ont. restaurant had to close its doors to the public Saturday morning because of a small fire.
Wayside Restaurant owner Bob Patel discovered the fire in a dryer around 9:30 a.m. and called 9-1-1.
Southwold fire crews quickly put out the blaze.
No one was hurt and there's no cause available yet.
Patel is awaiting permission from the fire department to reopen.
RELATED IMAGES