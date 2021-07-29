LONDON, ONT. -- An 18-year-old London man is facing gun and drug charges.

Wednesday morning, officers preformed a search in the 900-block of Dufferin Avenue.

As a result, the suspect was charged with the following:

Seven counts of possession of firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order

Careless storage of firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition

Possess restricted or prohibited firearm knowingly not holding a license

Three counts of possession of a Schedule I substance; and

Possession of a Schedule II substance

The following items have been seized:

Lever-action rifle

12-guage pump-action shot gun

Various rounds of ammunition

Ballistic vest

Four grams of suspected cocaine, value $400

Three tablets of Oxycodone, value $30

20 grams of Psilocybin, value $400

0.2 grams of suspected fentanyl, value $60

Anyone with information is asked to contact London Police Services at (519) 661-5670.