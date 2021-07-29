Advertisement
Drugs, firearms, and ammunition seized; 18-year-old charged
Published Thursday, July 29, 2021 9:46AM EDT
London Police Services and Drugs Section executed a search warrant in the 900-block of Dufferin Avenue on Wednesday July 29, 2021 (Source: London Police Services)
LONDON, ONT. -- An 18-year-old London man is facing gun and drug charges.
Wednesday morning, officers preformed a search in the 900-block of Dufferin Avenue.
As a result, the suspect was charged with the following:
- Seven counts of possession of firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order
- Careless storage of firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition
- Possess restricted or prohibited firearm knowingly not holding a license
- Three counts of possession of a Schedule I substance; and
- Possession of a Schedule II substance
The following items have been seized:
- Lever-action rifle
- 12-guage pump-action shot gun
- Various rounds of ammunition
- Ballistic vest
- Four grams of suspected cocaine, value $400
- Three tablets of Oxycodone, value $30
- 20 grams of Psilocybin, value $400
- 0.2 grams of suspected fentanyl, value $60
Anyone with information is asked to contact London Police Services at (519) 661-5670.