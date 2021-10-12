Drivers clocked at nearly double the limit has police reminding people to slow down

Middlesex Centre, Ont. -

London police and OPP are each reminding drivers to slow down after stopping vehicles travelling at nearly twice the speed limit in separate incidents.

London police tweeted Tuesday that a driver had recently been caught going 108 km/h in a 60 km/h zone on Oxford Street East near Third Street.

A 31-year-old man was charged with stunt driving and had his licence suspended and vehicle impounded in the incident.

And Norfolk OPP say a 22-year-old local is facing the same consequences after a vehicle was stopped travelling 134 km/h in an 80 km/h zone.

Drivers are reminded that driving is a privilege and not a right.

A Traffic Management Unit officer recently caught this driver travelling 108 km/hr in a posted 60 km/hr zone on Oxford Street East near Third Street. The 31-year-old male was charged with stunt driving, his licence was suspended, and his vehicle was impounded. #SLOWDOWN #ldnont pic.twitter.com/U3grVbYl8j — London Police Service ON (@lpsmediaoffice) October 12, 2021