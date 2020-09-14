Advertisement
Driver with child in car charged with impaired after crashing into fence
Published Monday, September 14, 2020 11:05AM EDT
The side of a Woodstock police cruiser is pictured. (Facebook)
MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- A Woodstock man is facing charges after allegedly driving impaired with a child in the vehicle after a collision.
Police were called to Blandford Street just after 10 a.m. Friday for reports a vehicle had collided with a fence.
The driver and a child were located nearby in the area of John and Teeple streets. Neither was injured.
The 29-year-old driver was arrested and charged with dangerous operation, operation while impaired and possession of a Schedule 1 Substance other than heroin.
Police say further investigation, including by an OPP Drug Recognition Expert, found the man was impaired by drugs.