MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- A Woodstock man is facing charges after allegedly driving impaired with a child in the vehicle after a collision.

Police were called to Blandford Street just after 10 a.m. Friday for reports a vehicle had collided with a fence.

The driver and a child were located nearby in the area of John and Teeple streets. Neither was injured.

The 29-year-old driver was arrested and charged with dangerous operation, operation while impaired and possession of a Schedule 1 Substance other than heroin.

Police say further investigation, including by an OPP Drug Recognition Expert, found the man was impaired by drugs.