

CTV London





Police have charged a London man following a hit-and-run crash that sent a London transit bus into an Oxford Street business last month.

The 26-year-old man is facing seven charges including:

failing to stop for police

failing to remain at the scene of accident

careless driving

failing to stop for a red light

disobey stop sign - fail to stop

drive wrong way – one way traffic

Class G1 licence holder – unaccompanied by qualified driver

Police say the accused struck the bus while trying to evade officers, sending it into a veterinarian clinic.

Damage is estimated at $600,000.

He is scheduled to appear in court on December 17th.