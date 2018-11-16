Featured
Driver who fled after sending LTC bus into vet clinic facing charges
An LTC bus crashed into an Oxford Street vet clinic in London, Ont. on Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018. (Sacha Long/CTV London)
Published Friday, November 16, 2018
Police have charged a London man following a hit-and-run crash that sent a London transit bus into an Oxford Street business last month.
The 26-year-old man is facing seven charges including:
- failing to stop for police
- failing to remain at the scene of accident
- careless driving
- failing to stop for a red light
- disobey stop sign - fail to stop
- drive wrong way – one way traffic
- Class G1 licence holder – unaccompanied by qualified driver
Police say the accused struck the bus while trying to evade officers, sending it into a veterinarian clinic.
Damage is estimated at $600,000.
He is scheduled to appear in court on December 17th.