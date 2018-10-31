

CTV London





On Friday, London police announced that they have identified the driver of a car wanted in a hit-and-run that saw an LTC bus slam into an Oxford Street business.

Around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday, a patrol officer saw a silver Volkswagen Jetta driving on the wrong way on a side street and tried to stop the driver near Hyman and Waterloo.

Police say the driver shut off the lights and sped away.

Police say the vehicle drove through a red light at Waterloo and Oxford where it struck an eastbound LTC Bus.

The collision caused the bus to drive over the curb and into a veterinary clinic at 746 Waterloo Street. The bus driver suffered minor injuries.

The driver got out of the car and fled on foot.

Police could not locate the driver, but police now know who he or she is.

Charges are pending.

Damage is estimated at $610,000.

The investigation continues.