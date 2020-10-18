LONDON, ONT -- It’s been nine days since a van collided with a train in Lambton County and police are still trying to figure out what happened to the driver.

It was around 8:25 p.m. on Oct. 9, when police got a call of a collision involving a train and van at the railway tracks on LaSalle Line in St. Clair Township.

When OPP arrived on scene they found an un-plated van with no driver inside.

The train was stopped and had damage to one of the cars, but no injuries were reported.

Police used K9 units to try and track down the driver however no one was found.

Anyone with any knowledge of this crash are asked to call OPP 519-882-1011 or 1-888-310-1122.