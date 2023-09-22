London

    • Driver slams into medical building in northwest London, Ont.

    A medical building located at 1055 Fanshawe Park Rd. W. was damaged after a car crashed into it on Sept. 22, 2023. (Daryl Newcombe/CTV News London) A medical building located at 1055 Fanshawe Park Rd. W. was damaged after a car crashed into it on Sept. 22, 2023. (Daryl Newcombe/CTV News London)

    No one was injured when a car struck the side of a large medical building at 1055 Fanshawe Park Rd. W. at noon on Friday.

    The force of the impact crushed a bicycle rack and knocked numerous bricks out of the wall.

    According to the London Police Service, no one was struck by the car, and the driver was not hurt.

    Police continue to investigate the cause of the crash. 

