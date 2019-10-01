Featured
Driver killed after vehicle crashes down embankment in Goderich
Emergency crews work at the scene where an SUV went over a cliff in Goderich, Ont. on Monday, Sept. 30, 2019. (Source: Emsie Williams)
Published Tuesday, October 1, 2019 6:30AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, October 1, 2019 2:20PM EDT
LONDON, Ont. - Cove Road near Goderich, Ont. has reopened after it was closed overnight while police investigated a fatal single-vehicle crash.
The crash occurred around 7:20 Monday night on Cove Road at Beach Street.
Police say the driver of an SUV was found dead at the scene.
According to police the vehicle crashed down a steep embankment at the end of Elgin Avenue West and ultimately came to rest overturned in a treed area near Cove Road.
One witness to the crash says the vehicle that drove over the embankment was “travelling at a high rate of speed” as it hurtled off the cliff.
Police are currently trying to confirm whether this could have been an intentional crash or possibly a medical emergency that went terribly wrong.
A post mortem on the adult male driver is expected to be completed Tuesday.
OPP are appealing for any witnesses to the crash to come forward.
- With files from CTV London's Scott Miller