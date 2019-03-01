

CTV London





Nathan Hathaway has been sentenced to four years for a crash that injured six members of a St. Thomas family. After his release he will also be on probation for two years and is prohibited from driving for three years.

After credit for time served, he has just over 22 months remaining to be served in custody.

Hathaway was convicted of four counts of dangerous driving causing bodily harm and four counts of driving while impaired by drug causing bodily harm in Dec. 2018.

In his sentencing, Justice Marc Garson said, “Impaired driving continues to wreak havoc on our roads...longer terms of incarceration are required in these type of cases....Impairment by drug is as lethal...as impairment by alcohol.”

The sentencing is in connection with a July 2016 crash on Wilton Grove Road that left Kevin and Victoria Williams and their four children injured.

Among other injuries, both Kevin and Victoria suffered brain injuries that continue to make life challenging for them.

The most seriously injured of their four children, then 10-year-old Olivia, suffered crushed facial bones and a fractured arm.

Garson told the court Friday, “Sadly I cannot heal or remove your physical and mental anguish.”

A blood sample taken from Hathaway as he was being treated for minor injuries found he had methamphetamine in his system.

Both Victoria and Hathaway delivered emotional statements at the start of the sentencing hearing on Thursday.

Victoria told the court the family will continue to suffer for years to come, but that she has forgiven Hathaway.

The 31-year-old Hathway meanwhile offered tearful apologies to the family, saying he is heartbroken.