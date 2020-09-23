LONDON, ONT. -- St. Thomas police are looking for a man who committed an indecent act on an unsuspecting woman.

Police say around 3:30 p.m. Sunday, a man in a pickup truck approached the woman who was walking in the CASO station parking lot.

The driver asked for directions and when she approached the vehicle, she saw the man was naked from the waist down and masturbating.

The woman ran and the truck was last seen turning left onto Talbot Street and then right onto Ross Street.

The vehicle is described as a red Ford Ranger, early 2000s model with a matching red Leer topper.

The driver is described as an older man with white unshaven whiskers, heavy set wearing a grey t-shirt and dark coloured hat.

Contact police if you have any information.