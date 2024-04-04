Dream Lottery officially launches spring draw to support local hospitals

It was an exciting morning for hospitals in the region as the spring Dream Lottery kicked off.

Representatives from Children’s Health Foundation, London Health Sciences Foundation (LHSF) and St. Joseph’s Health Care were on hand for the ribbon-cutting ceremony inside a house built by Bridlewood Homes in the north end of London, Ont.

The home is this year’s top prize, valued at $1,399,999. It features 3,501 square feet of living space with five bedrooms, and a three car garage,

President and CEO of the Children’s Health Foundation, Scott Fortnum calls the Dream Lottery a win-win.

“When you’re buying a dream lottery ticket, that funds that are raised are coming to one of the three hospitals, or split between the three hospitals in the community and making a difference right here,” said Fortnum.

He added the proceeds from the Dream Lottery funds programs that otherwise wouldn’t be covered, “it’s pretty amazing what those dollars do. It’s not about the dollars, it’s the impact of dollars.”

Inside the Dream Lottery home in London, Ont. On Thursday, April 4, 2024 (Reta Ismail/CTV News London)That impact is felt across the region, with the money going towards the frontline for care, teaching and research, at all three major hospitals in the city.

“It doesn’t support administrative salaries, in our case at St. Joseph’s, proceeds from this lottery are going to help us purchase five ultrasound units for our breast imaging center,” explained Michelle, Campbell, president & CEO of St. Joseph’s Health Care Foundation.

This spring, Dream Lottery is featuring the chance to win one of two Dream Home options – including the Bridlewood Home or a beachy Dream Condo in Port Stanley, built by Wastell Homes, and $250,000 cash, or no home and $1,000,000 cash.

John H. MacFarlane, President & CEO of London Health Sciences Foundation, Michelle, Campbell, the President/CEO of St. Joseph’s Health Care, Scott Fortnum – President/CEO Children’s Health Foundation. As seen inside the Dream Lottery home in London, Ont. On Thursday, April 4, 2024 (Reta Ismail/CTV News London) The Dream Lottery said London’s largest 50/50 draw is back again with a guaranteed minimum payout of $250,000 and no maximum, and the Making a Difference Calendar featuring four months of winning.

“The community here, they come out and they support our healthcare, our hospitals and always have, since 1996 almost $60,000,000 dollars raised in support of our hospitals, so that’s a true testament to how our community feels about our hospitals and the opportunity to win some nice prizes,” said John H. MacFarlane is the president & CEO of LHSF.

You can view the London Dream Home and the Port Stanley Condo starting Thursday and this weekend between 12 p.m. and 5 p.m.