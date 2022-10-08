Dramatic downtown London arrest caught on video

A dramatic police takedown in downtown London, Ont. Friday afternoon rattled the nerves of some onlookers.

Citizen video submitted to CTV News London appears to show three police officers attempting to negotiate with a man on the sidewalk at Richmond and Dundas streets.

Witness Christian Criel, who shot the video, says a man appeared to be carrying a knife and looked like he was staggering.

On Saturday afternoon, London police confirmed to CTV News London that a man was in possession of a knife.

The video shows three officers moving towards the man with guns drawn, and one of the officers appeared to have a conductive energy weapon trained on the man.

An arrest is made in less than 90 seconds on the video.

London police say the man was taken into custody without incident, and was later released unconditionally.

There were no reported injuries.

Criel says it was frightening event to watch unfold.

“All of a sudden I heard quite a commotion and a man staggering all over the place at Dundas and Richmond Street. I picked up my phone and started to tape what I saw,” he says. “Broad daylight, it’s kind of scary. You don’t want to bring your family down there, right. I’m not sure whether or not I would do that.”

Police say that no charges were laid in relation to the incident.