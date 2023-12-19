Downtown London, Ont. shooting, sex assault suspect in custody after nearly 7 months on the run

A man wanted in connection to downtown shooting and sexual assault in April of this year has been arrested in Mississauga, London police said on Tuesday.

According to the London Police Service, at approximately 12:50 a.m. on April 29, 2023, a suspect male attended a business in the area of Dundas Street and Richmond Street.

Police said witnesses observed the suspect male produce a handgun, when he allegedly approached a woman who was unknown to him and sexually assaulted her. He was subsequently removed from the establishment by security.

Once outside the building, police said the suspect fired the handgun towards the building, striking the door.

There were no reported physical injuries.

Police were then contacted and a physical description of the suspect male was provided to police, however a search of the area yielded negative results.

Through video surveillance that captured the events in question, investigators were then able to positively identify a suspect.

As a result of the investigation, a 41-year-old man of London was charged by way of warrant of arrest with the following offences:

Sexual assault

Assault

Discharge firearm with intent to wound/endanger life or prevent arrest

Possess restricted or prohibited firearm knowingly not holding a licence

Four (4) counts of possession of firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order

Possess loaded/unloaded regulated firearm

The suspect at the time had not been located, and London police released a photo of the suspect in the hopes members of the public would be able to locate him.

On Tuesday, London police issued an update in which the suspect was arrested by members of the Repeat Offender and Parole Enforcement (ROPE) Unit on Nov. 16, 2023 in Mississauga.

The accused is due to appear in London court on Jan. 10, 2024 in connection to the charges.